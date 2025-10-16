Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standards

Azerbaijan is taking steps to align its energy sector with international standards for energy efficiency and management.

According to Report, the topic was discussed during the latest meeting of the Technical Committee on Standardization in the field of Electric Power and Renewable Energy, chaired by Khalida Masimova, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting focused on the application of international normative documents to improve energy efficiency and energy management in line with global best practices.

Key draft standards discussed included:

AZS ISO 50002:2025 – Energy audits – Requirements with guidance for use

AZS ISO 50006:2025 – Energy management systems – Measuring energy performance using energy performance indicators and baselines

AZS ISO 50010:2025 – Guidance for energy management and energy savings towards achieving net zero energy in operations using ISO 50001

Participants exchanged views on the content, implementation mechanisms, and the benefits of applying these standards to the energy management sector. It was emphasized that the adoption of ISO standards at the national level will enhance the quality of energy audits, allow accurate assessment of energy performance in enterprises, and significantly support the achievement of energy efficiency targets.

The committee decided to refine the draft standards based on the feedback and submit them for final approval.