Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standards

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 16:33
    Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standards

    Azerbaijan is taking steps to align its energy sector with international standards for energy efficiency and management.

    According to Report, the topic was discussed during the latest meeting of the Technical Committee on Standardization in the field of Electric Power and Renewable Energy, chaired by Khalida Masimova, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Energy.

    The meeting focused on the application of international normative documents to improve energy efficiency and energy management in line with global best practices.

    Key draft standards discussed included:

    • AZS ISO 50002:2025 – Energy audits – Requirements with guidance for use

    • AZS ISO 50006:2025 – Energy management systems – Measuring energy performance using energy performance indicators and baselines

    • AZS ISO 50010:2025 – Guidance for energy management and energy savings towards achieving net zero energy in operations using ISO 50001

    Participants exchanged views on the content, implementation mechanisms, and the benefits of applying these standards to the energy management sector. It was emphasized that the adoption of ISO standards at the national level will enhance the quality of energy audits, allow accurate assessment of energy performance in enterprises, and significantly support the achievement of energy efficiency targets.

    The committee decided to refine the draft standards based on the feedback and submit them for final approval.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy Khalida Masimova international standards energy efficiency
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda enerji səmərəliliyi üzrə beynəlxalq standartların tətbiqi müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    В Минэнерго Азербайджана обсудили внедрение международных стандартов по энергоэффективности

    Latest News

    17:35

    Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directions

    Other countries
    17:32

    European Parliament proposes to ban imports of oil products from Russia

    Other countries
    17:16

    Henna Virkkunen: Funding under Rearm Europe – Readiness 2030 will amount to €800 billion

    Other countries
    17:12

    New requirements set for Azerbaijani exports to Europe – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    17:02

    President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolved

    Foreign policy
    16:53

    Italy gets over half of Azerbaijan's crude oil exports

    Energy
    16:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standards

    Energy
    16:31

    Pashinyan: US-Armenia talks on TRIPP project slow amid global tensions

    Region
    16:18

    Sophie Lagoutte: New chapter opened in France-Azerbaijan relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed