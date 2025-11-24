Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas, condensate output from Umid field

Since its commissioning up to November 1, 2025, the Umid field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has produced about 12.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 1.9 million tons of condensate, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The average daily production at the field is close to 7 million cubic meters of gas and 800 tons of condensate.

Fifteen years have passed since the discovery of the Umid field. It is the first gas‑condensate field discovered in Azerbaijan during the country's independence period. The field continues to strengthen Azerbaijan's energy security.

The Umid field was discovered on November 24, 2010, and put into operation in 2012. Initial estimates suggest that the field holds total reserves of 200 billion cubic meters of gas and 40 million tons of condensate.