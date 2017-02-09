Azerbaijan delivered 261 mln cum gas to Iran on swap transactions in 2016

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) received 14.309 billion cubic meters (cum) of gas in 2016.

Report informs, Chief of the Gas Export Department Gaghamali Seyfullayev said in an interview with Iki Sahil newspaper.

According to him, 6,226 bln cubic meters of gas received from Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), 0.329 bln cubic meters from "Azneft" PU, 0,298 bln cubic meters from gas import contract.

The department chief said that, received volumes were transferred to "Azerigaz" PU, "Azerenerji" JSC, "Azneft" PU and Georgia: 5,847 bln cubic meters delivered to " Azerigaz", 4.296 bln cubic meters to "Azerenerji", 1,321 bln cubic meters to Georgia. Technological consumption was 0,046 bln cubic meters against the annual plan of 0,031 bln cubic meters (decline of 0,015 bln cubic meters).

According to him, annual loss amounted to 0,075 bln cubic meters, 0,060 bln cubic meters against planned 0,5% (decreased of 0.4%, 0.015 bln. cubic meters).

In order to meet the demand of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Astara Main Gas Compressor Station delivered 0.261 bln. cubic meters in 2016 under the high pressure as part of the swap agreement.

He added that the reconstruction work carried out last year in gas pipelines. "Department serves 3,4 thousand km of pipeline, 204 gas distribution stations (GDS), 6 compressor station (CS).

Gas turbine engine with turbocharging unit No D3361T-18 dismantled and packaged in Astara Main Gas Compressor Sstation.

31 cathodic protection devices, 1 drainage system, 546 control measurement stations installed and put into operation for corrosion protection of the main gas pipelines.