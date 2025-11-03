Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, BP discuss enhancing energy supply

    Energy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 18:43
    Azerbaijan, BP discuss enhancing energy supply

    Azerbaijan and BP have reviewed opportunities to improve energy supply, implement oil and gas exploration and production projects, establish new connections across the Caspian Sea, Asia, and Africa, and assess investment potential, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

    These discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations, Gordon Birrell, held within the framework of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

    The parties emphasized the mutual prospects for diversifying joint activities between SOCAR and BP, based on a reliable partnership and strengthened regional synergy.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan places special importance on applying innovations in the energy sector, developing renewable energy sources, and expanding international partnerships. In this context, long-term strategic cooperation with global partners provides a vital platform for launching new projects during the energy transition period.

    For reference, ADIPEC is an annual global energy industry event held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading companies, government institutions, and experts from around the world to showcase innovative technologies, new solutions, and sustainable development models in the energy sector.

