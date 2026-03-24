Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:18
    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Azerbaijan exported 47,080 metric tons of crude oil to Türkiye in January-February 2026, generating $22.1 million in revenue, according to the State Customs Committee.

    The volume and value of shipments represent increases of 3.2 times and three times, respectively, compared with the same period in 2025. Exports to Türkiye accounted for 1.31% of Azerbaijan"s total crude oil exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted $6.26 billion in foreign trade in the first two months of 2026, with $3.66 billion in exports and $2.6 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijani crude oil State Customs Committee Azerbaijani oil exports
    Türkiyə Azərbaycandan aldığı neftin həcmini 3 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан утроил поставки нефти в Турцию

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