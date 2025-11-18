Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported roughly 12.08 million tons of crude oil, valued at over $6.231 billion to Italy, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports grew by 29.8% in volume and 7% in value.

During 10 months, crude oil exports to Italy accounted for 58.2% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.