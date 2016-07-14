Azerbaijan and Ukraine agreed to resume "Odessa - Brody" oil pipeline project

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko have discussed in Baku the possibility of resuming work on "Odessa - Brody" oil pipeline project. Report informs referring to the TASS, President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with President Petro Poroshenko.

"We discussed the project "Odessa - Brody" and gave an order to resume the project", President Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani President said that "resumption of the project creates a good opportunity."

The oil pipeline "Odessa - Brody" was built in 2001 between Odessa on the Black Sea and the city of Brody in the Lviv region, where carried out a docking with "Druzhba" oil pipeline. However, since oil pipeline is practically unused, except for small amounts of in the reverse mode for Russian oil from Brody to Odessa in 2005 - 2010 and oil supplies to Belarus in 2010-2011.