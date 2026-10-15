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    Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka discuss energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:01
    Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka discuss energy cooperation

    SOCAR discussed prospects for cooperation with Sri Lankan companies in the energy sector.

    According to Report, citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

    During the meeting, the minister was briefed on global energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, SOCAR's diversified operations and the company's long-term strategic objectives.

    The parties also reviewed projects implemented by SOCAR in Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as the results achieved.

    Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka discuss energy cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka discuss energy cooperation
    Rovshan Najaf Vijitha Herath State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    Photo
    SOCAR və Şri-Lanka şirkətləri arasında əməkdaşlıq imkanları müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Шри-Ланка обсудили сотрудничество в энергетической сфере
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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