Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka discuss energy cooperation

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SOCAR discussed prospects for cooperation with Sri Lankan companies in the energy sector.

According to Report, citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on global energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, SOCAR's diversified operations and the company's long-term strategic objectives.

The parties also reviewed projects implemented by SOCAR in Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as the results achieved.