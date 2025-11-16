Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    AZAL: Implementation of information technology to reduce fuel consumption

    16 November, 2025
    Aircraft fuel consumption can be reduced by expanding the use of information and communication technologies, AZAL Presidential Advisor Afgan Bakhishov said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized the importance of reducing aircraft fuel consumption amid environmental concerns: "When aircraft consume a lot of fuel, the environment is, in a sense, polluted. Therefore, the refueling process also requires the implementation of ICT solutions that will help us optimize and improve operational efficiency."

    Bakhishov noted that expanding the use of technology will, in particular, reduce fuel consumption: "This is very important for sustainable development. Therefore, we are trying to make the most of this opportunity."

