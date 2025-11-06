Associated gas deliveries from ACG to SOCAR nearly 17% up

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    06 November, 2025
    During the first nine months of 2025, ACG delivered an average of around 8 million cubic meters per day of ACG-associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2.1 billion cubic meters in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR's Oil Rocks facility, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan.

    The volume of associated gas supplied to SOCAR for the first three quarters of this year was 0.3 billion cubic meters, or 16.7% more compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    "Following the signing of the ACG NAG Addendum in 2024, an initial production well was planned and safely drilled from ACG's existing West Chirag platform. The well also represents a significant appraisal milestone, as the data obtained will help build future plans for ACG's NAG development.

    In 2025, the well was successfully delivered, providing access to two priority NAG reservoirs - the shallow NKP and the deeper PK reservoirs - both located beneath the currently producing oil reservoirs. It confirmed the presence of gas resources in the NKP reservoir, from which the first ACG NAG production is expected to start in the first half of 2026.

    Additionally, the well encountered high-pressure gas in the PK reservoir, where testing is planned for early 2026," the company said.

    ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

