Alibek Zhamauov: Astana open to gas co-op with Baku on joint projects

Kazakhstan is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the gas sector if joint projects are developed, Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz NC JSC, told journalists in Ashgabat, Report informs.

Zhamauov emphasized that current cooperation in the gas sector between the two countries is limited by geographical factors. "Kazakhstan exports about 1.5 million tons of oil annually to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, which is then delivered to global markets through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline. We would gladly work with Azerbaijan in the gas sector, but at present geography makes this difficult. If new projects emerge, we are ready to cooperate," he said.

The chairman added that Kazakhstan is actively supplying gas to China. "Through the Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China pipeline, about 5 billion cubic meters of gas are delivered annually. The bulk of this volume comes from Turkmenistan – around 35 billion cubic meters per year – while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan together supply about 5 billion cubic meters," Zhamauov explained.

Zhamauov stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in increasing supplies, though specific figures have not yet been announced. "Currently, we deliver about 5 billion cubic meters. Of course, we would like to supply more, but the situation is constantly changing," he said.