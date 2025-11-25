Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    AI driving major transformation in oil industry, says Halliburton official

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 12:31
    AI driving major transformation in oil industry, says Halliburton official

    Traditional methods are no longer sufficient for achieving top results in the oil and gas sector, Shannon Slocum, President of Halliburton's Eastern Hemisphere operations, said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    Slocum emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) is ushering the industry into a new era. "Over the past decades, the oil and gas sector has undergone a significant technological transformation. Today, our clients can drill wells over 16 kilometers long fully autonomously, without any human intervention," he noted.

    Slocum added that this achievement is important not only for speed but also for accurately identifying reservoir quality. "Previously, geophysicists worked for long periods with one-dimensional models. Now, 3D and 4D models are updated in real time. Drilling equipment can 'see' 100 feet ahead, models change within seconds, and decisions are made automatically."

    According to Slocum, AI and automation will play a decisive role in the industry's future development. "Current technology analyzes drilling load, vibration, ROE (Return on Equity), and other parameters to make autonomous decisions. This reflects the progress the industry has made, and AI will take us even further in the years to come."

    Shannon Slocum Halliburton SPE Caspian Technical Conference
    "Halliburton": Artıq ənənəvi üsullarla yüksək nəticələr əldə etmək mümkün deyil
    Halliburton: Нефтегазовая промышленность переживает большую технологическую трансформацию

    Latest News

    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    17:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand railway cooperation

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed