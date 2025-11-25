AI driving major transformation in oil industry, says Halliburton official

Traditional methods are no longer sufficient for achieving top results in the oil and gas sector, Shannon Slocum, President of Halliburton's Eastern Hemisphere operations, said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Report informs.

Slocum emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) is ushering the industry into a new era. "Over the past decades, the oil and gas sector has undergone a significant technological transformation. Today, our clients can drill wells over 16 kilometers long fully autonomously, without any human intervention," he noted.

Slocum added that this achievement is important not only for speed but also for accurately identifying reservoir quality. "Previously, geophysicists worked for long periods with one-dimensional models. Now, 3D and 4D models are updated in real time. Drilling equipment can 'see' 100 feet ahead, models change within seconds, and decisions are made automatically."

According to Slocum, AI and automation will play a decisive role in the industry's future development. "Current technology analyzes drilling load, vibration, ROE (Return on Equity), and other parameters to make autonomous decisions. This reflects the progress the industry has made, and AI will take us even further in the years to come."