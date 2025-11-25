ACG block to yield over 2 billion additional barrels through upgrades and new tech

The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is expected to produce more than 2 billion additional barrels of oil, thanks to comprehensive modernization and the introduction of new technologies, Afgan Huseynov, BP's development manager for the ACG field, said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, as quoted by Report.

According to him, the current program will boost potential output by developing deeper reservoirs, optimizing injection systems, and drilling new wells. Huseynov noted that work on deeper and lower horizons has expanded, while the efficiency of water and gas injection has increased significantly, supporting long-term production stability.

According to him, static and dynamic modeling of the block has been enhanced using data from more than 700 wells and DTS observations at depths exceeding 16,000 meters, enabling precise mapping of complex reservoir structures.

Huseynov added that more than 20 new injector wells have been commissioned at ACG in recent years, providing an additional production potential of around 300,000 barrels.