A platform in "Palchiq pilpilasi" field commissioned after overhaul

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fixed offshore platform No. 1183 at "Palchiq pilpilasi" field, operated by the Oil Rocks OGPD was overhauled and put into operation.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), during the major repair by the Oil and Gas Construction Trust, 3 different sizes metal plates, 18 seats, surface contacts, also, 15 reinforced concrete plates installed in the area of 67.5 square meters and steel sheets in the area of 716.5 square meters, stairs and rails fencing constructed.

The works have been carried out in accordance with all modern safety and labor protection requirements. After the overhaul, the State Reception Commission checked compliance of the platform with the construction norms and rules and received to exploitation", statement reads.