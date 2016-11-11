A body recovered at Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A body has been recovered from the seabed in the vicinity of the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform.

Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan, operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field development project.

It was noted that the body has been transported to shore where it has been received by the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Notably, a person working for the drilling contractor on the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform went missing on 8 November morning.