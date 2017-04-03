67% of TANAP completed

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, 77% of the section of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project from Turkish-Georgian border to Eskişehir (Phase 0) has been completed.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, TANAP Director General Saltuk Düzyol said.

According to him, a total of 67% work on the project has been completed.

He noted that launching works will start in the end of the year. TANAP Director General said that a number of tests will be conducted during 6-month period: "To the end of June, 2018, we plan to pump the first gas. The project is progressing according to schedule. Project costs reduced. So far, 3.2 billion USD of project's budget saved".

S.Düzyol said that 75-80% of mega projects completed late than the schedule and more funds spent on these projects than considered as well as he stated that both costs reduced on TANAP project and the project is expected to be completed ahead of the schedule: "This is due to political support to the project. I think that after April 16 referendum, we will continue the project in more stable environment. Implementation of mega projects, as ours, in healthy way firstly depends on political stability. The project moved forward very successfully so far. I believe that the two countries' political support will further increase and last also after the referendum. TANAP is a project supported by everyone".

Notably, currently, TANAP budget is estimated at 8.5 billion USD.

TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas, produced within development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shahdeniz' field in the Caspian Sea, to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is a branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP has been held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cubic meters per year. About 6 billion cubic meters of this gas will be transported to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting point in Eskişehir, Turkey and in Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS company. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) owns 58% of the project, BP 12% and Turkish BOTAS 30%.