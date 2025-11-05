2025-2026 oil production volumes in Azerbaijan
Energy
- 05 November, 2025
- 11:21
Oil production in Azerbaijan in 2025 is projected at 28.5 million tons, which is 2.1% lower than the actual figure for 2024, Report informs.
Oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026 is projected at 27.6 million tons, which is 3.2% lower than the forecast for 2025.
Inn 2024, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 29.1 million tons, which was 3.6% lower than in 2023.
In January-September 2025, over 20.67 million tons of oil with condensate were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 4.6% lower compared to the figures for the first 9 months of 2024.
