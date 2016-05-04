 Top
    Close photo mode

    139 new buildings gasified this year

    As a result, about 5000 families maintained with gas facility

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2016, "Azerigaz" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has examined the treatment of legal and physical pesons and individuals and on the basis of submitted documents has gasified 139 new buildings.

    Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, totally 4 994 families live in these buildings.

    In the near future, "Azerigaz" production association interested in providing "blue fuel" to those buildings, which have submitted required documents that meet required safety standards.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi