    Yusif Mammadaliyev's daughter thanks President Ilham Aliyev for honoring her father's memory

    Education and science
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:53
    Yusif Mammadaliyev's daughter thanks President Ilham Aliyev for honoring her father's memory

    The family of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the respect shown to his memory Report informs.

    The gratitude was conveyed by Sevda Mammadaliyeva, Yusif Mammadaliyev's daughter, at the international conference, Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the academician, held in Baku on December 4.

    She noted that the academician's life path was not only about science but also about patriotism and service: "Today, the fact that hundreds of people are continuing Yusif Mammadaliyev's legacy is clear proof of this. On behalf of our family, I thank President Ilham Aliyev for the great respect shown to the academician's memory."

    Yusif Məmmədəliyevin qızı atasının xatirəsinə olan ehtirama görə Prezidentə təşəkkür edib
    Дочь Юсифа Мамедалиева поблагодарила президента Ильхама Алиева за уважение к памяти академика

