Winter's 'Kichik chille' starts from today

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to folk belief, from tonight Boyuk (big) chille ends and the Kichik (small) chille starts.

Report informs, the ancient Turks divided winter into three parts: Boyuk chille (40 days), Kichik chille (20 days) and then Gray month (30 days) comes.

"Chille" means difficulty, hardship, sadness, anxiety and burden.

In the night from 21 th to 22 th of December " Boyuk chille" ceremony celebrated in the various regions. " Boyuk chille" ends around January 30. Unlike " Boyuk chille" severe frosts observed in "Kichik chille".

Novruz Bayram comes after the Gray month.