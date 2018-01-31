Winter's 'Kichik chille' period begins

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to folk belief, from tonight Boyuk (big) chille ends and Kichik (small) chille starts.

Folklorist of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' (ANAS) Folklore Institute, PhD Elchin Galiboghlu told Report that there is no concrete time in the people's belief: "There is a mythical time. This time is based on deep observations of the people. It was accustomed that as winter starts, Boyuk chille lasts for 40 days, Kichik chille for about three weeks. Then Gray month (Boz ay) comes. People divided difficulties from nature to become morally ready for the processes and easily cope with these stages".

The folklorist noted that ancient Turks interpreted and planned coming of the spring.

Gabiloghlu added that "chille" means - pain, difficulty, distress: "Quitting chille means quitting pain and difficulty. Unlike Boyuk chille, Kichik chille is known as difficult period among the people. There is a belief, folklore texts in this regard".

Notably, Water Tuesday will be marked on February 27, Fire Tuesday on March 6, Wind Tuesday on March 13 and Land Tuesday on March 20. This year, the last Tuesday will coincide with the arrival of spring.

Spring will start in Azerbaijan on March 20 at 20:15 Baku time.