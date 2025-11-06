Urgench University of Technology to admit Azerbaijani students as early as 2026

The Urgench University of Technology plans to welcome students from Azerbaijan starting next year, Shahodat Jumaniyazova, a specialist at the Department of International Cooperation and Erasmus+ project coordinator at the Urgench University of Technology, said, as quoted by Report's correspondent in Uzbekistan.

"We plan to attract international students from Azerbaijan. It is possible that as early as next year, Azerbaijani students will be studying with us," she said.

Jumaniyazova noted that over the past four years, the university has significantly strengthened its international partnerships. It now actively collaborates with several prestigious European universities ranked among the world"s top 300, including the University of Barcelona, the University of Padua, and the University of South Bohemia.

In addition, the Urgench University of Technology has signed memoranda of understanding with Western Caspian University and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, as well as with several universities in Türkiye and Europe.

"We participate in Erasmus+ projects, under which our faculty members and students take part in semester-long exchange programs in Europe," Jumaniyazova added.