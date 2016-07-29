Applicants start to make specialty choices in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) has announced specialty selection to the higher education institutions of the Azerbaijan Republic for all groups for the applicants, who met requirements of the competition.

Report was told at SSAC, selection process will continue from July 29 to August 10 via the Internet.

The applicants should choose intended specialties, enter the codes into 'Applicant's electronic specialty selection application' on https://eservices. tqdk.gov.az/erizebak/ixtisas1/ ?frm=egov1 and confirm.

The applicants, who have studied at public expense, cannot choose specialties, allocated under the state order.

Unless mentioned in the existing legislation and international agreements, foreigners and stateless persons, cannot choose specialties, allocated under the state order.

The applicants, collecting total score of 200 points as well as relative score not less than 10 on four remaining exam subject each, excluding one exam subject, can choose specialties for I group.