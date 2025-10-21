Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Reps from 21 countries to take part in Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' anniversary

    Education and science
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 10:55
    Reps from 21 countries to take part in Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' anniversary

    Forty-two representatives from 21 countries' academies of sciences will participate in the final anniversary event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), which will take place on November 4, ANAS President and Academician Isa Habibbayli said at a regular meeting of the organization's Presidium, Report informs.

    He stated that the Academy Museum will be opened with the participation of guests. A tree-planting event will also be organized in the ANAS Rare Tree Park, along with a tour of the Yanardag Nature Reserve.

    Habibbayli noted that a meeting will be held on November 5 with the participation of the academies of sciences of the Turkic world, where proposals and recommendations will be prepared in connection with the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

