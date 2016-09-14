President Ilham Aliyev viewed new education block of school No.12 in Baku

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a new education block of school No. 12 in Nizami district, Baku.

Report informs, Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state that the school, which had functioned since 1974, was overhauled a few years ago. But the increasing population density in the area boosted the growth of the number of pupils, necessitating the building of an additional block for the 960-seat school.

The new block of the school has 18 classrooms capable of holding up to 432 pupils.