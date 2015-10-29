Observatory of ANAS: On November 2-5 geomagnetic storm is predicted

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today geomagnetic excitement is expected on planet Earth.

Report was told by Elchin Babayev, Deputy Director for Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He noted that, the reason for this is the passage of the Earth through the heliospheric electric layer.

E. Aliyev also commented on the foreign press published news of the magnetic storm in early November. Deputy Director added that people should not believe such unreliable forecasts: "Because the forecast given for 3-4 days is relatively faithful. However, according to the information, on November 2-5 geomagnetic storm is predicted. The reason will be a high-speed wind plasma in the Sun".