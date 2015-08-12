Observatory: Lighting of Perseida meteors to be seen in sky tonight

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tonight, Perseida meteor stream will illuminate the sky. Report was told by t a senior research fellow, astrophysicist of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, Atayi Adalat.

He noted that various comets are passing around the sun by putting their fragments along the orbits: "On the night of August 12 and 13, entering the atmosphere, Perseida meteor stream will burn and very small fragments will disperse. The fragments are not dangerous. Entering the atmosphere they burn."

According to astrophysicist, the light of the moon will not be an obstacle to observe the lighting of meteors: "There is no need to optical device for monitoring the flow of meteor. This cosmic incident will appear as "falling of 100 starts" in the sky within an hour. It will be observed clearly in all corners of the globe. "

A.Atayi said that this lighting will be seen a little at 00: 00 a.m. Baku time and then the crowd will grow and an interesting view will appear: "The fragments will disappear after burning thinly and brightly while entering the atmosphere."