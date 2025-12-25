New building for Karabakh University's Faculty of Engineering to be completed shortly

A new building for the Faculty of Engineering at Karabakh University will be constructed in a short timeframe, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Huseyn Mirzayev, said during a media tour organized following the President's visit.

According to Report, he noted that the new academic building will feature lecture halls, laboratories, a library, and research offices, providing high-quality training and fostering both theoretical knowledge and practical skills for students.

"Currently, the faculty employs 19 professors and lecturers. A total of 314 students are enrolled. Undergraduate programs are offered in seven specialties, including Electrical Engineering and Electronics, Construction, Mechatronics and Robotics, Logistics and Transport Technologies, Computer Engineering, Data Analysis, and Mathematics," he said.

On December 23, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the new Faculty of Engineering building in Khankandi.