National Salvation Day marked at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hold a meeting dedicated to the Day of National Salvation of the Azerbaijani People, which is celebrated on June 15. Report was informed by public relations department of the High School the meeting gathered BHOS management, professors, teachers and staff members.

Opening the gathering, BHOS Vice-rector for General Affairs Rashad Hasanov told about importance of this date in the modern history of Azerbaijan and the matchless services of the national leader Heydar Aliyev for creation and development of independent Azerbaijan state. “June 15, 1993 went down to our history as National Salvation Day. It was difficult and tragic time for all true patriots of Azerbaijan witnessing the dangerous development of the events. The people saw the only way to salvation in Heydar Aliyev.During the difficult period, the national leader returned to power, restored stability in the country and carried out successful reforms in political, social and economic spheres. His contribution towards achievement of the state independence and further progress cannot be overestimate,” said the Vice-Rector. Rashad Hasanov emphasized that the President of the Azerbaijan Republic is a worthy successor of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Associate professor of BHOS English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre Alamdar Shahverdiyev made a report about unknown aspects of Heydar Aliyev oil diplomacy and his role in developing and successful implementation of the national oil strategy. He emphasized that wise and forward-looking policy conducted by Heydar Aliyev made it possible to sign the Contract of the Century and laid the groundwork for the prosperity and successes of independent Azerbaijan.

Third-year Process Automation Engineering student PakizaPashayeva made a speech about path of life and multifaceted activity of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. In conclusion, a documentary film dedicated to Heydar Aliyev was shown.