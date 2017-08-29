Ministry clarifies dissatisfaction of some authors' with X grade textbooks

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education has commented on several authors' dissatisfaction with development of X grade textbooks.

Report informs, Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists that preparation of general school textbooks in Azerbaijan is a continuing process.

He noted that the students, which started education with curriculum, will study in the 10th grade: "Therefore, the tender for preparation of X grade textbooks was held a year ago. The textbooks were evaluated both by Textbooks Evaluation Council and State Examination Center experts. Winners were announced on the basis of middle ground of all indicators. In January, selected textbooks were posted on the portal, created for this purpose, and submitted to public debate".

According to him, public discussions have been holding for two years: "The Ministry of Education has been submitted proposals by the relevant authorities, most of which presented to the authors".

Drawing attention to the fact that preparation of a textbook is a rather complicated and multi-stage process, the Deputy Minister added that the maximum conditions established for taking into account the proposals of all parties: "The Standing Council on Education Content and Textbooks" created under the order of Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, has already held its first meeting. Next meeting will be held in autumn and a number of issues will be discussed. Public figures, people with experience in the field of education will express their views in the meeting".