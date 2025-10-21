Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Education and science
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 10:15
    Minister urges Azerbaijani students in US to contribute to national dev't

    As part of his visit to the United States, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with nearly 90 Azerbaijani students studying in the US, the Ministry of Science and Education told Report.

    During the meeting at George Washington University, the minister briefed the students on recent reforms in Azerbaijan's science and higher education system, joint dual-degree programs with US universities, the development of scientific institutions, and other current topics.

    Minister Amrullayev also answered students' questions and discussed their academic and research prospects.

    He urged young people to contribute to Azerbaijan's labor market, as well as its scientific and higher education environment, after completing their studies.

    Photo
    Nazir ABŞ-də təhsil alan azərbaycanlı tələbələrə çağırış edib
    Photo
    Эмин Амруллаев встретился с азербайджанскими студентами в США

