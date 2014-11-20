Minister states on YAP(NAP) party's comment

The minister also issued a statement on comments on textbooks. According to him, thick covering books are not used in schools. The minister cited the weight of books for the 5th grade pupils as an example. He noted that a total weight of the books is 1 kg 240 grams.
Also, M.Jabbarov spoke about the issue on inviting foreign professors to Azerbaijan and mentioned that appropriate measures are carried out.
Commenting on the issue of vocational education, the minister said that the government always pays attention to this matter. The ministry is also working on this issue.
Deputy Executive Secretary of YAP(NAP) Siyavush Novruzov commented on textbooks in yesterday's meeting: "A foreigner has said to me recently that you produce not books but cold weapons for killing. The covers of books are so thick that they can kill people by hitting someone's head. Though books are thick, they are empty inside," he stated.
