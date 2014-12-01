 Top
    Meeting of BSEC Working Group on Cooperation in Science and Technology kicks off in Baku

    The country's several ministers of science and technology are expected to attend the meeting to be held on December 3

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ A high-level meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Working Group on Cooperation in Science and Technology kicked off in Baku  by the organization of Science Development Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies.

    Report informs, the 2 and 4-year action plans, the Declaration and other relevant documents on science and technology cooperation for upcoming period are discussed in the meeting.

