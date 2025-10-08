Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Education and science
    08 October, 2025
    • 14:12
    Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of metal–organic frameworks", the award-giving body said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the winners share 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.

    "Through the development of metal-organic frameworks, the laureates have provided chemists with new opportunities for solving some of the challenges we face," the award-giving body said in a statement.

    The Chemistry Nobel was the third prize announced in this year's crop of awards, in keeping with tradition, following those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

    Established in the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, with a few interruptions mostly due to the world wars.

    Nobel was himself a chemist and his developments in that field helped underpin the wealth he amassed from his invention of dynamite in the 19th century. The economics prize is a later addition funded by the Swedish central bank.

    Kimya üzrə Nobel mükafatı laureatları açıqlanıb
    Названы лауреаты на Нобелевскую премию по химии

