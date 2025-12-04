ICESCO chief praises lasting legacy of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said that the legacy of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev continues to enrich global science, Report informs.

He delivered the remarks in a video message to the international conference "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Legacy. Innovations," dedicated to the scholar's 120th anniversary.

According to AlMalik, Mammadaliyev's discoveries resonated worldwide and played an important role during World War II. He described the academician as not only a chemist but also an enlightened intellectual with a true scholar's spirit.

The director-general congratulated Azerbaijan on the jubilee and emphasized that Mammadaliyev's contributions represent a vision for the future. He thanked Azerbaijan for its support for ICESCO and expressed confidence that future generations will draw inspiration from the academician's work, noting that strong educational systems help guide progress and serve the global community.