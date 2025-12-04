Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    ICESCO chief praises lasting legacy of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev

    Education and science
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:07
    ICESCO chief praises lasting legacy of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev

    ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said that the legacy of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev continues to enrich global science, Report informs.

    He delivered the remarks in a video message to the international conference "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Legacy. Innovations," dedicated to the scholar's 120th anniversary.

    According to AlMalik, Mammadaliyev's discoveries resonated worldwide and played an important role during World War II. He described the academician as not only a chemist but also an enlightened intellectual with a true scholar's spirit.

    The director-general congratulated Azerbaijan on the jubilee and emphasized that Mammadaliyev's contributions represent a vision for the future. He thanked Azerbaijan for its support for ICESCO and expressed confidence that future generations will draw inspiration from the academician's work, noting that strong educational systems help guide progress and serve the global community.

    Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik ICESCO Yusif Mammadaliyev global science
    ICESCO-nun Baş direktoru: Yusif Məmmədəliyevin irsi bu gün də elmi zənginləşdirir
    Гендиректор ИСЕСКО: Наследие Юсифа Мамедалиева и сегодня обогащает мировую науку

