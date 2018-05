Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the department of theoretical mechanics of Baku State University (BSU), ScD in physics and mathematics, professor Rafael Amanzadeh died. Report informs that he was buried in Baku.

R.Amanzadeh was born in Baku on December 31, 1943.

By the order of Azerbaijani President dated October 30, 2009, he was awarded with the title of "Honored Teacher". From 1982 up to death, he served as the head of the department.