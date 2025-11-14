Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

On November 14, the finalists of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visited his office-museum, located at the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

According to Report, the working office of the outstanding scientist, academician Azad Mirzajanzada, preserves the atmosphere of an era dedicated to science, creativity, and selflessness.

For the program finalists, this meeting was a unique opportunity to get closer to the personality of Azad Mirzajanzada and draw inspiration from his spiritual legacy.

During the visit, participants were told about the life and creative path of the academician, his scientific achievements, principles of leadership and teamwork, as well as his philosophy of service to society. These values today form the foundation of the key principles of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program.

The program organizers expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry for assisting in organizing this significant visit.

The Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program is a unique initiative aimed at developing leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a project-based approach. The program brings together talented students and professionals from different parts of the country, providing them with opportunities to participate in intensive trainings, work on their own projects, and receive professional support from leading mentors and industry experts.