Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 20:15
    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    On November 14, the finalists of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visited his office-museum, located at the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

    According to Report, the working office of the outstanding scientist, academician Azad Mirzajanzada, preserves the atmosphere of an era dedicated to science, creativity, and selflessness.

    For the program finalists, this meeting was a unique opportunity to get closer to the personality of Azad Mirzajanzada and draw inspiration from his spiritual legacy.

    During the visit, participants were told about the life and creative path of the academician, his scientific achievements, principles of leadership and teamwork, as well as his philosophy of service to society. These values today form the foundation of the key principles of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program.

    The program organizers expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry for assisting in organizing this significant visit.

    The Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program is a unique initiative aimed at developing leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a project-based approach. The program brings together talented students and professionals from different parts of the country, providing them with opportunities to participate in intensive trainings, work on their own projects, and receive professional support from leading mentors and industry experts.

    Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program
    Photo
    Azad Mirzəcanzadə inkişaf proqramının finalçıları onun kabinet-muzeyini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Финалисты программы развития Азада Мирзаджанзаде посетили его кабинет-музей

    Latest News

    20:57

    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    20:55

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    20:32

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    20:03

    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    19:50

    EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan's history full of inspiring examples of strong women

    Foreign policy
    19:39
    Photo

    Important agreements on Green Energy Corridor reached in Budapest

    Energy
    19:30

    Kobakhidze and Mirzoyan discuss transit potential of Georgia and Armenia

    Other
    19:25

    Armenian MPs to visit Saint Petersburg at end of November

    Region
    All News Feed