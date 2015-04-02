Expert on South Caucasus gave a lecture

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Atlantic Council, an expert on the South Caucasus Sabine Freizer gave a lecture at the University of Khazar on EU response to the conflicts in the wider Europe (The EU's response to conflicts in wider Europe).

Report informs, in his lecture S. Freizer touched the conflicts in the EU Eastern Partnership. She noted that the number of conflicts continues to grow, recently another originated in Ukraine.

The expert noted that many conflicts have a commonality, as they emerged in the 1990s as a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia. In addition, S. Freizer added that these conflicts have arisen as a result of the requirements of national groups for the right to self-determination and accompanied by ethnic cleansing.

Speaking about the conflicts in the former Soviet Union, S. Freizer noted that they are characterized by the fact that they were frozen.

At the end of the lecture S. Freizer answered questions from students and professors of the Khazar University.