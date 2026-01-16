Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Electronic book on Western Azerbaijan presented in Baku

    Education and science
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 13:00
    An electronic book titled "Western Azerbaijan in Documents and Sources" has been presented in Baku.

    According to Report, the publication was prepared by the National Cultural and Historical Heritage Research Foundation (MİMTA) with organizational support from the Azerbaijan Social Research Center.

    The academic study examines the historical stages of life of Azerbaijanis in the territory of Western Azerbaijan, the establishment of the Iravan Khanate, its cultural environment, administrative structure, and the reforms implemented there.

    The author of the book, Afgan Valiyev, emphasized that Western Azerbaijan is not only a geographical space for Azerbaijanis but also an ideological one. According to him, a survey conducted by the Social Research Center shows that more than 94% of the country's population is interested in the topic of Western Azerbaijan. "Our return is our right, and this electronic book plays an important role in conveying historical truth to the international community," he noted.

    The publication also analyzes the impact of the Russo-Iranian wars, the Turkmenchay and Adrianople peace treaties on the demographic and political situation in Western Azerbaijan, the resettlement of Armenians, and the policy of Armenization during the period of Tsarist Russia. Special attention is paid to the deportations of Azerbaijanis, the appropriation of their material and cultural heritage, the change of toponyms, and the cultural environment during the Dashnak period.

