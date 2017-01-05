Education Ministry: Over 200 instructors changed their work places in 2016

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education revealed summary of reforms and actions implemented in education sector previous year.

Report was informed in the ministry, more than 76,000 children have been involved in pre-school training for 2016-2017 education year.

Moreover, 208 school directors were appointed through application of new recruitment regulations.

2365 new instructors, including 1800 for rural vacancies with encouraging conditions, were recruited through centralized competition system.

Oriented training has been applied in 124 schools of 5 cities and 36 districts.

Tests and interviews were held for instructors with termless contracts to change their place of work from one city (district) to another. 243 instructors gained right to change schools of their employment as a result of tests.

Total 6 623 135 text books for students with 261 nominations for I, II, III, IV, V, VII and IX grades, as well as manuals for teachers have been published in 2016.