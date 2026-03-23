Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    EU's Kallas spoke with Iran's foreign minister on Sunday, official says

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 10:34
    EU's Kallas spoke with Iran's foreign minister on Sunday, official says

    European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, an EU official told Reuters, Report informs.

    Kallas also held separate calls with counterparts from Türkiye, Qatar, and South Korea "on the war in the Middle East, attacks on energy infrastructure, and the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," the official said.

    "These engagements were part of the EU's ongoing efforts to explore diplomatic avenues forward," the official said, adding that "fresh threats to attack critical civilian infrastructure risk impacting millions of people across the Middle East and beyond."

    Kallas last spoke to Araghchi on Wednesday, when she said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for the world's oil supply, was a priority for Europe, according to an EU official.

    Kaja Kallas Abbas Araghchi
    Kallas və Əraqçi Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Каллас и Арагчи обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    10:53

    Shehbaz Sharif to meet Putin in Russia

    Region
    10:34

    EU's Kallas spoke with Iran's foreign minister on Sunday, official says

    Other countries
    10:16

    Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

    Other countries
    09:57
    Video

    Identity of suspect who blackmailed president's family revealed — NEW DETAILS

    Domestic policy
    09:35

    Russia can earn $2 billion from easing of oil sanctions

    Region
    09:23

    Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

    Other countries
    20:44

    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    Region
    20:41

    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    Region
    20:33

    WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflict

    Health
    All News Feed