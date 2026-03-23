Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Gold prices fall below $4,200

    Economy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 12:15
    Gold prices fall below $4,200

    The price of April gold futures on the Comex commodity exchange fell below $4,200 per troy ounce for the first time since December 9 of last year, Report informs referring to the Vedomosti newspaper.

    As of 11:10 AM (GMT+4), the price of the precious metal had fallen by 8.34% to $4,193.5 per ounce.

    Gold prices
    Цена на золото опустилась ниже $4200

    Latest News

    12:46

    President Ilham Aliyev: Shamakhi has become one of Azerbaijan's tourism centers

    Domestic policy
    12:42
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    Domestic policy
    12:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of "Shirvan Agro" livestock complex in Shamakhi

    Domestic policy
    12:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

    Domestic policy
    12:28

    Alexey Likhachev: Rosatom building wind farm in Issyk-Kul

    Energy
    12:15

    Gold prices fall below $4,200

    Economy
    11:48

    Saudi Aramco cuts oil supply to Asia for second month in April, sources say

    Other countries
    11:23

    North Korea"s Kim reelected as president of state affairs commission

    Other countries
    11:20

    Qatar Airways relocates wide-body aircraft to Spain amid Gulf disruption

    Other countries
    All News Feed