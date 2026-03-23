Gold prices fall below $4,200
Economy
- 23 March, 2026
- 12:15
The price of April gold futures on the Comex commodity exchange fell below $4,200 per troy ounce for the first time since December 9 of last year, Report informs referring to the Vedomosti newspaper.
As of 11:10 AM (GMT+4), the price of the precious metal had fallen by 8.34% to $4,193.5 per ounce.
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