Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Identity of suspect who blackmailed president's family revealed — NEW DETAILS

    Domestic policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 09:57
    Identity of suspect who blackmailed president's family revealed — NEW DETAILS

    New details have emerged regarding the individual who allegedly blackmailed the family of the President of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the information was presented in the program "Mir Shahin's Time," hosted by REAL TV head Mir Shahin Aghayev. It was stated that the individual in question is Farid Salmanov, born in 1976, who had lived in Baku since 2003 and worked as a journalist for the newspapers Ayna, Zerkalo, and Bizim Əsr.

    The documentary provided detailed references about the real identity of the woman whom certain individuals abroad, acting under the guise of bloggers, attempted to portray as Alena Aliyeva.

    It was noted that investigations conducted by the State Security Service have established reasonable suspicion that Salmanov, acting in collusion with others, engaged in criminal activity by threatening to disseminate deliberately false and defamatory information about individuals in order to extort large sums of money.

    It was stated that Farid Salmanov, acting in criminal collusion with Azerbaijani citizens Elman Aliyev, Mammadzaki Salimov, and others, as part of a pre-arranged group, sought to extort large sums of money by threatening to disseminate false information about members of the President's family.

    According to the report, based on a prior agreement, Salmanov used a Facebook account registered under his name to send voice messages on February 11, 2026, to the "Sancaq Media" page belonging to Mehman Huseynov. He reportedly contacted them regarding the use of fabricated video materials allegedly depicting Alena Aliyeva, which had been partially published on February 3, 2026, on that page as well as on the YouTube platform via the "HAQSIZLIĞA SUSMA!" (Speak Out Against Injustice) channel managed by Gabil Mammadov.

    State Security Service (Azerbaijan)
    Video
    Prezidentin ailəsini şantaj edən şəxsin kimliyi məlum olub - YENİ DETALLAR
    Video
    Стало известно, кто шантажировал семью Президента - НОВЫЕ ДЕТАЛИ

    Latest News

    10:53

    Shehbaz Sharif to meet Putin in Russia

    Region
    10:34

    EU's Kallas spoke with Iran's foreign minister on Sunday, official says

    Other countries
    10:16

    Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

    Other countries
    09:57
    Video

    Identity of suspect who blackmailed president's family revealed — NEW DETAILS

    Domestic policy
    09:35

    Russia can earn $2 billion from easing of oil sanctions

    Region
    09:23

    Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

    Other countries
    20:44

    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    Region
    20:41

    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    Region
    20:33

    WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflict

    Health
    All News Feed