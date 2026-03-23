New details have emerged regarding the individual who allegedly blackmailed the family of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the information was presented in the program "Mir Shahin's Time," hosted by REAL TV head Mir Shahin Aghayev. It was stated that the individual in question is Farid Salmanov, born in 1976, who had lived in Baku since 2003 and worked as a journalist for the newspapers Ayna, Zerkalo, and Bizim Əsr.

The documentary provided detailed references about the real identity of the woman whom certain individuals abroad, acting under the guise of bloggers, attempted to portray as Alena Aliyeva.

It was noted that investigations conducted by the State Security Service have established reasonable suspicion that Salmanov, acting in collusion with others, engaged in criminal activity by threatening to disseminate deliberately false and defamatory information about individuals in order to extort large sums of money.

It was stated that Farid Salmanov, acting in criminal collusion with Azerbaijani citizens Elman Aliyev, Mammadzaki Salimov, and others, as part of a pre-arranged group, sought to extort large sums of money by threatening to disseminate false information about members of the President's family.

According to the report, based on a prior agreement, Salmanov used a Facebook account registered under his name to send voice messages on February 11, 2026, to the "Sancaq Media" page belonging to Mehman Huseynov. He reportedly contacted them regarding the use of fabricated video materials allegedly depicting Alena Aliyeva, which had been partially published on February 3, 2026, on that page as well as on the YouTube platform via the "HAQSIZLIĞA SUSMA!" (Speak Out Against Injustice) channel managed by Gabil Mammadov.