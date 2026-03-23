Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 10:16
    Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

    Transportation Minister of Israel Miri Regev has announced restrictions to flight operations at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, effective from today (Monday) in the late afternoon, following a security situation assessment and recommendations from security officials, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "In light of their recommendations and in order to prevent possible harm to human life, I have decided for the time being to reduce the number of takeoffs and landings and the number of passengers at Ben Gurion Airport," Regev says in a statement issued before midnight. "Starting tomorrow (Monday) at 5 p.m., one flight per hour - an incoming plane with no passenger limit and a departing plane with a maximum of 50 passengers - will be operated."

    This means that the number of passengers permitted on a flight departing Ben Gurion Airport will drop to 50 from the current 120. In addition, only one flight will be permitted to take off per hour, and one will land per hour instead of two aircraft per hour that were allowed to arrive and depart per hour.

    The decision comes after Iranian ballistic missiles targeted central and southern Israel over the weekend, with multiple impacts and people injured.

    "This is an inconvenience, but our commitment to human life is our top priority, and this is where the decision is derived from," says Regev. "At any given moment, in accordance with the recommendations of the security establishment and professional bodies, the guidelines may change."

    Since Ben Gurion Airport was gradually reopened, 140,000 Israelis have returned home on repatriation flights operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa, according to Regev.

    Israel Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV)
    İsrail Ben-Qurion hava limanında uçuş məhdudiyyətlərini sərtləşdirir
    Израиль ужесточает ограничения на рейсы в аэропорту Бен-Гурион

    Latest News

    10:53

    Shehbaz Sharif to meet Putin in Russia

    Region
    10:34

    EU's Kallas spoke with Iran's foreign minister on Sunday, official says

    Other countries
    10:16

    Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

    Other countries
    09:57
    Video

    Identity of suspect who blackmailed president's family revealed — NEW DETAILS

    Domestic policy
    09:35

    Russia can earn $2 billion from easing of oil sanctions

    Region
    09:23

    Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

    Other countries
    20:44

    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    Region
    20:41

    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    Region
    20:33

    WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflict

    Health
    All News Feed