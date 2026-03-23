Israel to cut down outbound flights at Ben Gurion Airport to 1 per hour, with only 50 onboard

Transportation Minister of Israel Miri Regev has announced restrictions to flight operations at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, effective from today (Monday) in the late afternoon, following a security situation assessment and recommendations from security officials, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"In light of their recommendations and in order to prevent possible harm to human life, I have decided for the time being to reduce the number of takeoffs and landings and the number of passengers at Ben Gurion Airport," Regev says in a statement issued before midnight. "Starting tomorrow (Monday) at 5 p.m., one flight per hour - an incoming plane with no passenger limit and a departing plane with a maximum of 50 passengers - will be operated."

This means that the number of passengers permitted on a flight departing Ben Gurion Airport will drop to 50 from the current 120. In addition, only one flight will be permitted to take off per hour, and one will land per hour instead of two aircraft per hour that were allowed to arrive and depart per hour.

The decision comes after Iranian ballistic missiles targeted central and southern Israel over the weekend, with multiple impacts and people injured.

"This is an inconvenience, but our commitment to human life is our top priority, and this is where the decision is derived from," says Regev. "At any given moment, in accordance with the recommendations of the security establishment and professional bodies, the guidelines may change."

Since Ben Gurion Airport was gradually reopened, 140,000 Israelis have returned home on repatriation flights operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa, according to Regev.