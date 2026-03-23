Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Shehbaz Sharif to meet Putin in Russia

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    Shehbaz Sharif to meet Putin in Russia

    New dates for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Russia is expected to be announced in the first half of 2026, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with Izvestia, Report informs.

    New dates are likely to be announced between April and June.

    The ambassador added that direct talks between Prime Minister Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned during the visit.

    Shehbaz Sharif Vladimir Putin
    Şahbaz Şərif Rusiyada Putinlə görüşəcək
    Шахбаз Шариф встретится с Путиным в Москве

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