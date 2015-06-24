 Top
    Directors of Shamakhi Observatory and Radiation Problems Institute dismissed

    Namig Jalilov and Oktay Samadov were temporarily appointed to their positions

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), some personnel changes in the structure of the academy will be discussed. Report informs, according to the amendment, corresponding member of ANAS Ayyub Guliyev was dismissed from the position of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after N. Tusi.

    Under the decision, corresponding member of ANAS Namig Jalilov was appointed to the position of the observatory director.

    At the same time, academician Adil Garibov was dismissed from the position of director to the Institute of Radiation Problems of ANAS.

    Dr. in Physics, Oktay Samadov was appointed to the post of the Director of the Institute. 

