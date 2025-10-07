Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Education and science
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:02
    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    The Nobel Prize in Physics will be awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their achievements in quantum mechanics, Report informs, citing the Nobel Prize official website.

