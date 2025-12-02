CICA official highlights importance of expanding university cooperation

Expanding inter-university cooperation is essential in the context of current global developments, Zhang Ling, Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), said at an international conference titled "The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability," hosted by ADA University, Report informs.

According to her, green and sustainable energy systems are not merely economic or technological concepts but an integral part of countries' broader sustainability efforts.

"In the modern era, universities are not only centers of knowledge. They also equip young people with essential skills and competencies. Given contemporary challenges and global processes, strengthening ties between universities carries significant importance," she noted.