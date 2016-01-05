BHOS students: “We will continue the work of the lost oilmen”

“This is our duty as the oilmen of the future”

BHOS students always commemorate died oilmen, victims of the tragedy that took place at SOCAR Gunashli oil platform. Students told Report that they would continue the work of the oilmen with the feeling of honor and pride. This will certainly be possible owing to opportunities offered at the higher school.

What is the advantage of studying at BHOS? How will it affect your future profession?

Gulnar Huseynli, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- I am very proud of being the student of BHOS. It is certainly very crucial for my development as a future specialist. The theoretical knowledge I gain here is applied during the internships offered by local and international companies, partners of BHOS. Therefore, I think the higher school we are studying at is offering high quality education.

Aytekin Gasimova, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- Studying at BHOS means having great incitement for our future career. While studying we are enjoying the opportunity to take internship at local and transnational companies and I am very happy of that.

Elchin Allahverdili, Petroleum Engineering, second year student

- Studying at BHOS opens opportunities for us to become professional engineers in future and work for well-recognized oil companies.

-Emil Mammadov, Petroleum Engineering, first year student

-BHOS offers all necessary opportunities for my development as a specialist in the corresponding field. The courses taught by professors specialized in this area, based on teaching programmes in English that comply with international standards largely contribute in becoming a highly-qualified specialist in petroleum engineering.

How will your studies affect your future career? What kind of perspectives and opportunities do you expect to have?

Gulnar Huseynli, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- For me, studying petroleum engineering means to expect a brilliant future, stable career and of course becoming a useful specialist for my nation. In short, I realize that I’ve chosen a very responsible and challenging profession which requires hard work.

Aytekin Gasimova, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- As I previously mentioned, during the studies we also take internship in a number of companies represented in various oil sectors. These internship programmes are very interesting. We have the opportunity to study the operation principles of oil facilities and see the procedures applied there. It is very crucial for us as future specialists.

Elchin Allahverdili, Petroleum Engineering, second year student

-BHOS offers each of its students every single opportunity for becoming a highly qualified specialist. The courses in English, good professors, internship opportunities, regular meetings with well recognized company managers are among these opportunities.

Emil Mammadov, Petroleum Engineering, first year student

- Studying petroleum engineering opens new horizons for us. My primary goal is to be a good and useful specialist for Azerbaijan. My specialization is petroleum engineering and we know that gas production is the second one after oil in Azerbaijan. I think the specialization I chose encompasses great perspectives for near and distant future.

Don’t you shrink from the challenges of this profession?

Gulnar Huseynli, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- I know how challenging engineering is, as I was born in the family of engineers. My father has been working as an engineer in the field of gas production for a long time. This is why I am quite aware of the challenges of this profession. However, I am not afraid at all, because when the choice with regards to specialization is made, it should be accompanied with the feeling of fondness.

Aytekin Gasimova, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- More or less, I was informed about the work of oilmen, before I came to study at BHOS. I knew it from the literature and movies. Today, I am keen on learning the peculiarities of this profession. I am not afraid of the challenges of this work.

Elchin Allahverdili, Petroleum Engineering, second year student

- Azerbaijan is the country well recognized for its oil industry and the profession of an oilman has a certain national value. Eventually, being an oilman in the country specialized in oil industry is advantageous providing a lot of opportunities. This profession is considered to be the second challenging one after a miner profession. I have no fear, but love to this profession and it stimulates me to be more devoted, as I believe that only those who come through challenges and hard work are able to succeed.

Emil Mammadov, Petroleum Engineering, first year student

- I believe that there is no work without challenges at all. If you want to completely master your profession you should work hard. That is why I am committed to study hard to be fully prepared both theoretically and practically.

And what about the tragedy that happened on Gunashli Platform rig#10? Aren’t you afraid of the outcomes? Are you committed to have the courage and bravery to continue the work of the oilman who tragically died while on duty?

Gulnar Huseynli, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- I was deeply saddened by the tragedy. It was especially hard for me as I knew the majority of oilmen who died there. Last summer, I took internship at a number of facilities of 28 May Petroleum Department. It was the tragedy caused by nature. These kinds of accidents do happen every year all over the world. Of course, as the future oilmen we should be strong and courageous. I know how honorable and at the same time challenging this profession is. But I’ve already made my decision and I should be ready for this. And I am ready to carry on the lost oilmen’s duty.

Aytekin Gasimova, Petroleum Engineering, fourth year student

- It was a naturally caused accident. The death of so many oil workers was a big tragedy for our entire nation. But we should accept that challenges and risks are eventual aspects of this profession. Similar accidents may and do happen in different parts of the world. No matter how deeply I realize it, I face it with no fear. I will always try to be strong while doing my job. If you really love your job you should be ready for everything.

Elchin Allahverdili, Petroleum Engineering, second year student

- Such accidents happen quite often in the world and it is not possible to avoid human losses. I always knew how risky being an oil worker is, but I was dreaming about becoming an engineer since my childhood. I love this profession and I have no fear of any difficulties and challenges I may encounter in future. I am totally ready for this. I will honor the memories of the lost oilmen and bearing the name of an oilman will be a pride for me.

Emil Mammadov, Petroleum Engineering, first year student

- I am convinced that we will continue their work. The lost oilmen proved that though being challenging and risky our profession is at the same time honorable. We will always follow their way giving tribute to their memory. This is our moral obligation.