BHOS students distributed notebooks on Oil Workers Day

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held a ceremony on the occasion of the Oil Workers Day, celebrated on September.20.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the guests Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, extended his congratulations to the Azerbaijani oil workers, as well as to the BHOS faculty and students on the occasion of the Oil Workers Day, celebrated based on the decree issued by the National Leader Haydar Aliyev. Speaking about the successful oil strategy pursued by the government of Azerbaijan the Rector said that the Contract of the Century was a remarkable event in the history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry. He underlined that this strategy has an essential role in the policy initiated by the National Leader Haydar Aliyev and now successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Petroleum engineering is a traditional profession for Azerbaijanis, and today, BHOS, established based on the decree by President Ilham Aliyev, has a significant role in training highly qualified English speaking specialists in the country, said Rector Gasimov. He added that this higher school could be regarded as role model to ensure implementation of the policy directed to transfer the oil capital to the development of human resources.

Welcoming the freshmen and their parents the Rector congratulated them for joining the BHOS students. He continued his speech briefing about the history of the higher school, as well as its perspectives and international partnership with various companies and universities, emphasizing that BHOS applied the curriculum of Heriot-Watt University, UK.

Then Mr. Gasimov expressed his belief in the fact that the potential graduates of BHOS would continue their work as honorary oil workers with dignity.

The ceremony continued with awarding notebooks to the newly admitted students.